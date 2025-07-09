Terrorism has no place in Kashmir’s future: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 08: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said terrorism is the greatest enemy of Jammu and Kashmir, affirming that it has no place in the region’s future.Speaking at the Tourism Secretaries’ meet at SKICC Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor said the people of the Union Territory have overwhelmingly rejected violence and are now united in their pursuit of peace, development, and prosperity.“Terrorism is the biggest enemy of Jammu and Kashmir. It destroyed our economy, took innocent lives, and stalled development for over three decades,” Sinha said. “But the day is not far when this heaven on earth will be completely free from terrorism and will realise its full potential in tourism and all other sectors,” he added.Addressed Tourism Secretaries’ meet of UTs at SKICC Srinagar, where officials from across India were present, LG Sinha said that a clear message is going out to the world, under the leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi that Jammu and Kashmir is marching towards a new era of peace and progress.He also said that society’s role in ending terrorism is as crucial as that of the security forces. “Terrorism breathes on societal support. The day that support ends, terrorism begins to die,” he said.“After the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, people of Jammu and Kashmir came out in huge numbers on the streets. That spontaneous outpouring against terrorism was a powerful sign of change,” LG Sinha added.He called Pakistan a nation that has always tried to derail peace in the region. “Pakistan has never allowed Jammu and Kashmir to live in peace. It destroyed lives, economy, and progress here. But now the people have spoken. The future of Jammu and Kashmir lies with India,” he said.

Referring to the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Valley, LG Sinha said, “From snow-covered mountains to apple orchards, from the spiritual presence of Baba Amarnath to the teachings of Sheikh-ul-Alam, this land has been blessed by saints and sages. Jammu and Kashmir is not just a place, it’s a living example of harmony, beauty, and resilience.”Sinha said the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held in Srinagar marked a turning point in positioning J&K as a global tourist destination. “It was historic. Never before had such an international event been held here. Since then, events like Formula-4 Motor Racing, Miss Universe press conference, Sunburn Festival, and PGTI Golf have showcased Kashmir as a luxury and high-value tourism hub,” he said.

Speaking on the development of emerging tourist destinations across the J&K, Sinha said that under the SPREAD initiative, Strategic Promotion and Revamping of Emerging Alternate Destinations, nine offbeat spots have been selected from Jammu to Kashmir, including Bangus, Manasbal, Kokernag, and Sanasar,” LG Sinha said.“Tourism is no longer limited to Gulmarg, Pahalgam, or Sonamarg. Now, places like Gurez, Basoli, Doodhpathri, and Lolab are attracting lakhs of tourists,” he added.Praising the 2022 Homestay Policy, Sinha said over 65% of homestays in J&K are run by women. “This is empowering youth and women alike,” he said.Sinha also said that Jammu and Kashmir has now become a favourite destination for weddings, films, and spiritual tourism. “Last year alone, 72 films and web series were shot here. Over 22 luxury weddings took place in Srinagar. The Film Development Enclave organized in June also brought together all stakeholders under one roof,” he said.

He cited the success of the ‘Kashmir Marathon’, a global fitness event held in the Valley as another milestone. “Athletes from 13 countries took part in it. We want to make J&K a destination for international marathons and sports tourism,” he said.He, further, said that the Union Territory’s industrial policy, made in 2021 with support from the Home Minister, offers unmatched incentives. “There is no other industrial policy like J&K’s in the entire country. It especially benefits the hospitality and tourism sectors,” he said.“Humanity can only thrive in a peaceful and secure environment,” LG Sinha said, echoing PM Modi’s remarks from the recent BRICS Summit. “The cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam was not just an assault on our people, it was an attack on India’s soul, its unity, and its dignity.”“Jammu and Kashmir has talent and potential. Now, with the support of the people and the nation, it will shine like never before. I thank all the dignitaries and stakeholders for being part of this journey,” he added.Vidyavathi, Union Secretary, Tourism; SumanBilla, Additional Secretary & Director General, Tourism; GyanBhushan, Senior Economic Advisor, Tourism, Praveen Kumar Rai, Joint Secretary, MHA; Tourism Secretaries, officials from Government of India and UT Administration, panellists and experts were present.