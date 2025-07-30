Terrorism fading, new Kashmir rising with people’s voice: LG

Srinagar, July 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday lauded the Indian Army’s swift and decisive response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, underscoring the success of Operation Sindoor, which destroyed 11 terror camps in Pakistan-occupied territories within three hours. “This operation sent a powerful message across the border—demonstrating that every part of Pakistan is within India’s reach,” he said.

Emphasizing a new chapter for Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha noted that the region’s people are increasingly rejecting terrorism. “The day is not far when this land will be entirely free from terrorism,” he added, praising citizens who bravely take to the streets to oppose terror and stand against brutality.

Speaking at the grand cultural event KashurRiwaaj 2025 held at Showkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla, which brought together over 20,000 young participants both in person and online, LG Sinha stressed that art is much more than expression—it is a vital instrument of peace, transformation, and cultural preservation. He congratulated the youth for elevating Kashmir’s traditional art forms, such as Ladisha and Kalamkari, to global prominence. “You have inspired people to reconnect with their roots and cultural values,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor hailed the youth as builders of tomorrow’s India, emphasizing that positive change must come from within this generation. “Youth is the most active phase of life, and the transformation you seek must originate from within, not from past generations,” he said.

Sinha also urged the youth to actively combat divisive elements and social evils, highlighting drug addiction as “the biggest enemy of development.” He called on young people to help those affected return to the mainstream and condemned those who justify violence or instill fear in peaceful communities. “Just as classrooms have bullies who suppress the weak, society has such elements who must be exposed,” he said.

In his remarks, LG Sinha praised the Indian Army and the Baramulla district administration for their role in organizing the historic cultural gathering. He described the Chinar Corps as not only protectors of the nation’s sovereignty but also guardians of Kashmir’s rich cultural heritage, fostering unity through language, literature, music, arts, and sports.

Highlighting Baramulla’songoing cultural revival, Sinha pointed to recent initiatives like the publication of Hidden Treasure of North Kashmir, the successful mini-Olympics, and the efforts of the Dagger Heritage Centre in promoting border tourism.

Turning to cultural preservation efforts, LG Sinha announced a new calligraphy diploma course by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in partnership with Kashmir University. The course will follow the traditional Guru-Shishya Parampara model, where master artists mentor students. “Master calligraphers will be paid Rs 10,000 per month and will each mentor five students,” he said, noting that the initiative aims not only to preserve heritage but also to create livelihoods and ignite artistic passion among youth.

On youth empowerment, the Lieutenant Governor acknowledged their dreams of a society free from poverty, unemployment, and inequality. “Your aspirations can only be fulfilled in an environment of peace. Where there is no peace, there is no growth, and no dream can take flight,” he said, urging young people to become ambassadors of unity and cultural harmony.

Later, LG Sinha emphasised that language, culture, and tradition should serve as sources of strength rather than division. He encouraged youth to contribute actively to the future of Jammu and Kashmir through art, science, and innovation.