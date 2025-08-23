Terror Hideout Busted In Dachigam, Harwan

Security forces on Saturday busted a hideout in Dachigam area of Harwan in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

A top police officer told GNS that today a joint team of police and CRPF busted a hideout in Dachigam.

The officer further said that it was an old hideout which was being used by terrorists in the past.

Later, the hideout was destroyed by the forces without having any recovery, the officer added.

Notably, three terrorists believed to be behind the Pahalgam terror attack were killed in the same area last month.(GNS)