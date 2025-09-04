BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Terror funding case: SC refuses interim bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined interim bail to Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a terror funding case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also issued notice to the NIA and sought its response in two weeks.

Shah has approached the top court, filing an appeal against the Delhi High Court’s June 12 order, which denied him bail in an alleged case of terror funding.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Shah, sought interim bail, saying that he was very sick. However, the bench refused to grant him interim bail and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Observing the possibility of Shah carrying out similar unlawful activities and influencing witnesses couldn’t be ruled out, the High Court refused to grant him bail in the case.

Shah was arrested by the NIA on June 4, 2019.
In 2017, the NIA registered a case against 12 persons on allegations of conspiracy for raising and collecting funds for causing disruption by way of pelting stones, damaging public property and conspiring to wage war against the government of India. (ANI)

