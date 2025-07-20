Developing StoryKashmir

Terror Ecosystem will be wiped out completely from J&K: LG Sinha

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off ‘Pedal Through Paradise’ Cycle Race organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from youth and cycling enthusiasts from across the Union Territory, symbolizing a vibrant and resurgent Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Sinha said, Glad to see enthusiasm & spirit of Unity amongst participants at J&K Police’s ‘Pedal Through Paradise Cycle Race’ at Srinagar. I commend J&K Police for innovative initiative which aims to nurture new dreams, instill new strength & create new aspirations in the lives of our youth.”

Speaking at the event here, LG Sinha said, “J&K Police stands as a testament to selfless serce, duty & sacrifice. Its legacy is written by blood of its brave personnel, whose ultimate sacrifices have strengthened national unity, established peace, inspired new hope & propelled J&K towards an era of peace & prosperity.”

“Pedal Through Paradise is not just a sporting event but a symbol of new Jammu Kashmir. It sends a powerful message to youth to choose the path of progress over violence and drug addiction. I urge them to contribute towards building a terrorism-free, drug-free & Fit J&K”, he said.

Calling for a united front, LG Sinha said, “We must unite & wage a war against terrorism, its eco-system and drug addiction. It is my firm resolve to eliminate the ecosystem fueling terrorism and destroy the entire network responsible for radicalizing youth, supplying weapons, funding, targeting, and assisting terrorists.”

Traffic police issues comprehensive advisory for Jammu-Sgr highway amid Amarnath Yatra
Sharika Chakreshwar Sanastha Trust delegation meets LG Sinha
NIA team to visit Gagangir terror attack site in Jammu & Kashmir
Horticulture experts call for skilled pruning for apple orchards
Bandipora to get its first 5-star hotels in a bid to push tourism 
Share This Article
Previous Article “Want our son to come back safe and sound”: Family of abducted J&K Man in Niger appeals for help
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Want our son to come back safe and sound”: Family of abducted J&K Man in Niger appeals for help
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News National
Trump reinstates
Trump reiterates Iran nuke sites destroyed in US strikes, any new facilities will be obliterated
Breaking World
Landslide occur near Dewal Bridge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Kashmir’s Voice Echoes in Punjab!
Breaking Kashmir