Terror Ecosystem will be wiped out completely from J&K: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off ‘Pedal Through Paradise’ Cycle Race organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from youth and cycling enthusiasts from across the Union Territory, symbolizing a vibrant and resurgent Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Sinha said, Glad to see enthusiasm & spirit of Unity amongst participants at J&K Police’s ‘Pedal Through Paradise Cycle Race’ at Srinagar. I commend J&K Police for innovative initiative which aims to nurture new dreams, instill new strength & create new aspirations in the lives of our youth.”

Speaking at the event here, LG Sinha said, “J&K Police stands as a testament to selfless serce, duty & sacrifice. Its legacy is written by blood of its brave personnel, whose ultimate sacrifices have strengthened national unity, established peace, inspired new hope & propelled J&K towards an era of peace & prosperity.”

“Pedal Through Paradise is not just a sporting event but a symbol of new Jammu Kashmir. It sends a powerful message to youth to choose the path of progress over violence and drug addiction. I urge them to contribute towards building a terrorism-free, drug-free & Fit J&K”, he said.

Calling for a united front, LG Sinha said, “We must unite & wage a war against terrorism, its eco-system and drug addiction. It is my firm resolve to eliminate the ecosystem fueling terrorism and destroy the entire network responsible for radicalizing youth, supplying weapons, funding, targeting, and assisting terrorists.”