Terror ecosystem must be dismantled with people’s support: LG Sinha

Jammu, Apr 13: In a strong message against terrorism and divisive forces, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday urged citizens across Jammu and Kashmir to unite in preserving peace and development.

Speaking at a commemorative event on Rajouri Day, he called for active public participation in identifying and isolating elements disrupting harmony.

“Emphasising the need for unifying efforts against terrorism, I call upon all sections of society to identify and isolate divisive forces and join the fight against the terror ecosystem,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Warning of ongoing threats from across the border, he stressed the importance of vigilance. “Today we need to be more vigilant. The enemy is continuously trying to disturb our peace by sending terrorists,” he cautioned. He called for coordinated efforts between the public and security forces. “The Indian Army, Central Armed Police Forces, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the public, should work together to completely eliminate the terrorists and their sympathisers.”

Reaffirming the strength of unity, LG Sinha added, “Our collective strength will successfully neutralise terrorism and enemy threats, paving the way for peace and development.”

Earlier in the day, LG Manoj Sinha led the official commemorations on “Rajouri Day”, paying heartfelt tributes to the soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives in 1948 for the liberation of Rajouri.

Addressing the gathering at the event in Rajouri, the Lieutenant Governor was joined by Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command; Lieutenant General PK Mishra, GOC, White Knight Corps; senior officers from the armed forces, J&K Police, civil administration, veterans, and a large number of local residents.

“The supreme courage and gallantry of our soldiers will be remembered forever for their indomitable courage, dedication to duty and undying love for the motherland,” the LG said, while remembering the valiant sacrifices of heroes such as Lieutenant Ram Raghoba Rane and Brigadier Mohammad Usman.

He described Rajouri Day as “a symbol of the invincible strength of the Indian Army,” and underscored the need to preserve national unity and cultural harmony. “It reminds us that we will never allow our unity and cultural flow to be fragmented,” he remarked.

Highlighting the relevance of the occasion beyond remembrance, LG Sinha said it was equally important to instill these values in future generations. “This is also an occasion to imbibe the life values of all those heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect the citizens,” he said. “Today’s occasion is also to inculcate in the minds of the youth of the new generation the values of those brave men who bravely faced the crisis that befell Rajouri.”

The LG also invoked the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, noting the spiritual relevance of the date. “Guru Gobind Singh Ji had established Khalsa Panth on this day. His immortal teachings are constantly guiding our brave soldiers. His philosophy and values shape brave soldiers of the Indian Army and inspire them to renunciation, dedication, valour and sacrifice,” he said.

Underscoring the need for a sustained societal effort to resist destabilising elements, LG Sinha reiterated his appeal for unity. “All sections of society must identify and isolate those attempting to disrupt peace and development,” he stressed.

To mark the 77th anniversary of Rajouri’s liberation, a special commemorative postal cover was released during the ceremony. The event also featured a motorcycle acrobatic display and cultural performances showcasing the spirit and discipline of the Indian Armed Forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Dignitaries present included Ch. Naseem Liaqat, Chairman of the District Development Council Rajouri; MLAs Iftkhar Ahmed, Thakur Randhir Singh, and Ch. Javed Iqbal; Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma; along with family members of martyrs and a large number of citizens who came together to honour the heroes of Rajouri.