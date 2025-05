The State Investigation Agency on Saturday (SIA) is conducting raids at multiple locations across Central and North Kashmir.

Official sources told GNS that the searches are in connection with an ongoing crackdown on suspected terror-related activities in the region.

The searches are being conducted at Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Ganderbal and Srinagar areas.

Till this report was being filed, no arrests or recovery was being reported so far.More details awaited. (GNS)