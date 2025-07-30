Terror associate held at Jammu’s Nagrota,03 Pistols and ammunition recovered

In a significant arms recovery operation, Jammu Police on Wednesday apprehended one person at TCP Naka on Byepass Nagrota on monday,29.07.2025.

A Police spokesperson said that The accused, identified as Azan Hameed Gazi S/o. Abdul Hameed Gazi R/o Hilalabad, Qamarwari, Srinagar, was intercepted while travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar in a Toyota Etios (registration number HR38Z/2066).*

During the search of the vehicle, police personnel recovered three pistols, three empty magazines, eight live cartridges and two empty cartridges from a handbag concealed under the co-driver’s seat.The accused failed to produce any valid documents or licenses for the recovered arms and ammunition.

Acting swiftly, police registered a case, FIR No. 170/2025, Section 3/25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Nagrota.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to trace the origin and intended use of the weapons.