BreakingJammu

Terror associate held at Jammu’s Nagrota,03 Pistols and ammunition recovered

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_0

In a significant arms recovery operation, Jammu Police on Wednesday apprehended one person at TCP Naka on Byepass Nagrota on monday,29.07.2025.

A Police spokesperson said that The accused, identified as Azan Hameed Gazi S/o. Abdul Hameed Gazi R/o Hilalabad, Qamarwari, Srinagar, was intercepted while travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar in a Toyota Etios (registration number HR38Z/2066).*

 

During the search of the vehicle, police personnel recovered three pistols, three empty magazines, eight live cartridges and two empty cartridges from a handbag concealed under the co-driver’s seat.The accused failed to produce any valid documents or licenses for the recovered arms and ammunition.

Acting swiftly, police registered a case, FIR No. 170/2025, Section 3/25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Nagrota.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to trace the origin and intended use of the weapons.

War-like stores recovered in Baramulla, two held
Paras Health Srinagar Empanelled with CAPF
Indian Army takes out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Leh
Coordinated efforts needed to eradicate drug abuse from Samba: Sheetal Nanda 
US President Joe Biden discusses latest events in Russia with Zelenskyy
Share This Article
Previous Article BPL begins in Bijbehara; star cricketers set to participate
Next Article Chief of Northern Command felicitates troops for success in Operation Mahadev
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Indian diplomacy successful in getting America to declare TRF as global terrorist organization: Jaishankar
Breaking National
Chief of Northern Command felicitates troops for success in Operation Mahadev
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
BPL begins in Bijbehara; star cricketers set to participate
SEO Video
Teacher killed, 49 injured in Handwara road accident.
SEO Video