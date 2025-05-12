“Terror and talks cannot go together, blood and water cannot flow together”: PM Modi

Hitting out at Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that “terror and talks” and “terror and trade” cannot go together.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that after the surgical strike in 2016 and the air strike in 2019, now Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism.

The Prime Minister referred to India putting in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and said water and blood cannot flow together”.

He also said that if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism and vacating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir which is under its illegal occupation.

The Prime Minister said that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to Pahalgam terror attack, has carved out a new benchmark in India’s fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal.

“First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge. Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail ,” PM Modi said.

“Thirdly, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism. During Operation Sindoor the world has again seen the ugly face of Pakistan, when top Pakistani army officers came to bid farewell to the slain terrorists. This is strong evidence of state-sponsored terrorism.We will continue to take decisive steps to protect India and our citizens from any threat,” he added.

The Prime Minister said India has defeated Pakistan every time on the battlefield.

“And this time Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension. We have displayed our capabilities in the deserts and mountains and also proved our superiority in New Age Warfare. During this operation the authenticity of our Made in India weapons were also proven. Today the world is witnessing that in 21st century warfare the time has come for Made in India defense equipment,” he said.

The Prime Minister said India’s greatest strength is unity against all forms of terrorism.

He also referred to his “not the era of war” remarks made to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the context of Ukraine war but added that this is also not era of terrorism.

“This is certainly not the era of war but this is also not the era of terrorism. Zero tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee for a better world. The way the Pakistani army, Pakistan government are encouraging terrorism, it will destroy Pakistan one day. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace. India’s stand is very clear… Terror and talks cannot go together… Terror and trade cannot go together…. Water and blood cannot flow together,” he said.

“Today, I would also like to tell the global community that our stated policy has been: if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism; and if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK),” he added.

PM Modi said in the past few days, people has witnessed both the strength and patience of the country.

“First of all, on behalf of the people of India, I salute the valiant forces of India, the armed forces, our intelligence agencies, and our scientists. Our brave soldiers displayed immense courage to achieve the objectives of Operation Sindoor. I pay tribute to their bravery, courage and valour. I dedicate this valour to every mother, every sister and every daughter of the country,” he said.

India effectively repelled escalation by Pakistan military following Operation Sindoor and also pounded some airbases.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday on stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, The two DGMOs also talked to each other on Monday. (ANI)