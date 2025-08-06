Sports

Tennikoit Championship 2025 Inaugurated at Cambridge International School

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Bandipora, Aug 05: The District Bandipora Tennikoit Championship 2025 was inaugurated Tuesday with enthusiasm and energy at Cambridge International School, Bandipora, bringing together over 100 young athletes from various schools, clubs, and zones of the district.A statement issued here said that the event was organised by the District Bandipore Tennikoit Association, a recognized member of the Jammu and Kashmir Tennikoit Association, under the banner of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. It serves as a crucial platform for talent identification ahead of the upcoming UT-level Tennikoit championship. The championship was officially inaugurated by Ajaz Ahmad Khan, Executive Officer, Municipal Council Bandipora. Farooq Ahmad Bhatt, Vice President of the District Sports Advisory Board, and Padma Shri Awardee Faisal Ali Dar, Brand Ambassador of the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, graced the occasion as guests of honour.In his speech, Ajaz Ahmad Khan commended the participants and appreciated the efforts of the organizing team. “Tennikoit is a sport that enhances stamina, agility, and mental sharpness. It’s heartening to see our children actively participating and making fitness a part of their lives.”Faisal Ali Dar praised the initiative and the role of coaches, instructors, and team leaders in introducing youth to such meaningful sporting opportunities. “Tennikoit is a perfect sport for our youth, especially girls, due to its simplicity and inclusiveness. Events like this promote not only sports but also the spirit of community and health. Bandipora has the potential to shine at higher levels.” He further thanked the district administration, school management, and all supporting volunteers for their dedication despite the summer heat, calling their support a meaningful investment in a better future. “This championship is more than just competition—it’s a movement toward a healthier, drug-free generation,” he added. The event included competitions across multiple age groups for both junior and senior boys and girls, and reflects the growing popularity of Tennikoit in the region.

 

 

 

 

 

Drass Summer Carnival 2025 Culminates in Spectacular Showcase of Tradition & Adventure
Anantnag Army JCO secures Olympic quota for Paris Games
Police Martyrs Memorial Volleyball Tournament held in Ganderbal
Youth Services & Sports Conclave 2023: JK unique with 94 Khelo India Centres, indoor stadia in every district: Sarmad Hafeez
Shreya Gupta, Vishal Thapar to Represent India at World Fencing Championship in Georgia
Share This Article
Previous Article KU Concludes Series of Sports Events for Students & Staff
Next Article Pickleball Gains Ground in Kashmir
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pickleball Gains Ground in Kashmir
Sports
KU Concludes Series of Sports Events for Students & Staff
Sports
IUST Hosts Inter-departmental Athletic Meet
Sports
Absence of footbridge outside children’s hospital puts lives at risk
City