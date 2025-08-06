Tennikoit Championship 2025 Inaugurated at Cambridge International School

Bandipora, Aug 05: The District Bandipora Tennikoit Championship 2025 was inaugurated Tuesday with enthusiasm and energy at Cambridge International School, Bandipora, bringing together over 100 young athletes from various schools, clubs, and zones of the district.A statement issued here said that the event was organised by the District Bandipore Tennikoit Association, a recognized member of the Jammu and Kashmir Tennikoit Association, under the banner of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. It serves as a crucial platform for talent identification ahead of the upcoming UT-level Tennikoit championship. The championship was officially inaugurated by Ajaz Ahmad Khan, Executive Officer, Municipal Council Bandipora. Farooq Ahmad Bhatt, Vice President of the District Sports Advisory Board, and Padma Shri Awardee Faisal Ali Dar, Brand Ambassador of the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, graced the occasion as guests of honour.In his speech, Ajaz Ahmad Khan commended the participants and appreciated the efforts of the organizing team. “Tennikoit is a sport that enhances stamina, agility, and mental sharpness. It’s heartening to see our children actively participating and making fitness a part of their lives.”Faisal Ali Dar praised the initiative and the role of coaches, instructors, and team leaders in introducing youth to such meaningful sporting opportunities. “Tennikoit is a perfect sport for our youth, especially girls, due to its simplicity and inclusiveness. Events like this promote not only sports but also the spirit of community and health. Bandipora has the potential to shine at higher levels.” He further thanked the district administration, school management, and all supporting volunteers for their dedication despite the summer heat, calling their support a meaningful investment in a better future. “This championship is more than just competition—it’s a movement toward a healthier, drug-free generation,” he added. The event included competitions across multiple age groups for both junior and senior boys and girls, and reflects the growing popularity of Tennikoit in the region.