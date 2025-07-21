BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“Ten months have passed, Modi govt not taken any step towards J&K statehood,” says Tariq Karra

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

Congress on Monday said that BJP had committed to granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and that ten months have passed, but the Narendra Modi government has not taken any steps in that direction.

Jammu-Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra told ANI, “For the past six months, we have been demanding ‘Our State, Our Right.’ We have spoken about this in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir. After that, we called for ‘Srinagar Chalo’, and today we have called for ‘Delhi Chalo’, under which we are marching towards Delhi. 233 MPs of the INDIA (alliance) are with us, and our alliance partners will also support us.”

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir told ANI that they will go to Delhi to remind the Centre government about its promise of granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today, we are going to Delhi regarding a special issue. The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has organised the ‘Our State, Our Right’ programme in every corner of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP had committed to the reorganisation, followed by delimitation, elections, and subsequently granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Ten months have passed, but the Modi government has not taken any steps in that direction. In such a situation, Congress is fulfilling its duty, and we are going on behalf of the people to remind the Prime Minister and the government to fulfil their promise,” he told ANI.

In August 2019, the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The restoration of statehood has been a key demand from the regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories in August 2019. (ANI)

Kashmir Marathon: Div Com directs Officers to put all arrangements in place by evening
PM Modi hold bilateral talks with UAE President Al Nahyan; India-UAE exchange MoUs
Rohit Sharma becomes sixth-highest run scorer for India in ODIs
LG congratulates J&K Divyang Cricket Team for winning Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cup
13 residential houses damaged due to landslides in Ramban
Share This Article
Previous Article SAIL powers Zojila tunnel as single-largest steel supplier at over 31,000 tonnes
Next Article Sakeena Itoo expresses grief over student’s tragic death in Poonch landslide
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Bangladesh: 19 killed, over 100 injured in Dhaka jet crash
Breaking World
Sakeena Itoo expresses grief over student’s tragic death in Poonch landslide
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
SAIL powers Zojila tunnel as single-largest steel supplier at over 31,000 tonnes
Breaking
ACB arrests Patwari for accepting bribe in Kulgam
Breaking Kashmir