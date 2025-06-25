Teenager killed, another injured after scooty hits wall in Srinagar

A 14-year-old boy died while another sustained injuries after their scooty hit a wall near Solina bund in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar late last night, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the duo, both residents of Rambagh, Srinagar, were riding a scooty when the rider lost control and hit a wall.

He said the two were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead by doctors.

The deceased has been identified as Muneef Ahmad (14) son of Imtiyaz Ahmad Malik of Rambagh. The other boy is undergoing treatment and has been identified as Muntazir Ahmad Wani of Rambagh.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)