Breaking

Teenager killed, another injured after scooty hits wall in Srinagar

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

A 14-year-old boy died while another sustained injuries after their scooty hit a wall near Solina bund in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar late last night, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the duo, both residents of Rambagh, Srinagar, were riding a scooty when the rider lost control and hit a wall.

He said the two were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead by doctors.

The deceased has been identified as Muneef Ahmad (14) son of Imtiyaz Ahmad Malik of Rambagh. The other boy is undergoing treatment and has been identified as Muntazir Ahmad Wani of Rambagh.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

PM Modi leaves for three-day visit to France, UAE; says ‘looking forward to productive discussions’
India to lead global sugar sector as chair of International Sugar Organisation for 2024
“Will inspire millions of our youth”: President Murmu congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in World Athletics C’ships
Unidentified male body recovered from Jhelum in Srinagar
Police attaches property worth lakhs of drug peddler in Akhnoor
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Srinagar Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 1 Crore Under NDPS Act
Next Article ‘We salute every person who stood firm’: PM Modi recalls fight against Emergency
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

‘We salute every person who stood firm’: PM Modi recalls fight against Emergency
Breaking National
Srinagar Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 1 Crore Under NDPS Act
Breaking
Rajnath Singh to depart for China today, call for joint efforts to eliminate terrorism at SCO meeting
Breaking National
“Good news but fragile”: EU Foreign Policy Chief Kallas on Israel-Iran ceasefire
Breaking World