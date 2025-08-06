Team India’s Complete Cricket Schedule For 2025 Is Out: Action Packed Months Ahead

Srinagar, Aug 6:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has released the 2025 India cricket schedule which has a blockbuster list of home and away events and promises to keep the fans on the edge the whole year.

Following a busy season in 2024, Team India will be playing all cricket formats and will be having important matches versus traditional and newly emerging cricket rivals, including tests, ODIs, and T20 matches. For Team India, the year 2025 is going to be packed with important ICC tournaments and matches.

________________________________________

📅 India’s Upcoming Matches and Schedule for 2025:

Asia Cup Matches of India

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Sep 10 India vs UAE Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 14 India vs Pakistan Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep 19 India vs Oman Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM

Test Series vs West Indies – October 2025 India will host the West Indies for a short two-match Test series in October. Date Match Venue Time (IST) Oct 02 1st Test vs West Indies Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 9:30 AM Oct 10 2nd Test vs West Indies Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 9:30 AM India’s Tour of Australia: October–November 2025 India will head to Australia for a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return for the ODIs. ODIs Date Match Venue Time (IST) Oct 19 1st ODI Perth Stadium, Perth 9:00 AM Oct 23 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 9:00 AM Oct 25 3rd ODI SCG, Sydney 9:00 AM

T20Is: Date Match Venue Time (IST) Oct 29 1st T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra 1:45 PM Oct 31 2nd T20I MCG, Melbourne 1:45 PM Nov 02 3rd T20I Bellerive Oval, Hobart 1:45 PM Nov 06 4th T20I Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast 1:45 PM Nov 08 5th T20I The Gabba, Brisbane 1:45 PM South Africa Tour of India – Nov to Dec 2025 India’s packed season continues with a full-fledged home series against South Africa, featuring Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Tests: Date Match Venue Time (IST) Nov 14 1st Test Eden Gardens, Kolkata 9:30 AM Nov 22 2nd Test Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati 9:30 AM ODIs: Date Match Venue Time (IST) Nov 30 1st ODI JSCA Stadium, Ranchi 1:30 PM Dec 03 2nd ODI Raipur 1:30 PM Dec 06 3rd ODI Visakhapatnam 1:30 PM