SEOSports

Team India’s Complete Cricket Schedule For 2025 Is Out: Action Packed Months Ahead

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
4 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 6:

Contents
Asia Cup Matches of IndiaTest Series vs West Indies – October 2025India’s Tour of Australia: October–November 2025South Africa Tour of India – Nov to Dec 2025

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has released the 2025 India cricket schedule which has a blockbuster list of home and away events and promises to keep the fans on the edge the whole year.

Following a busy season in 2024, Team India will be playing all cricket formats and will be having important matches versus traditional and newly emerging cricket rivals, including tests, ODIs, and T20 matches. For Team India, the year 2025 is going to be packed with important ICC tournaments and matches.

________________________________________

📅 India’s Upcoming Matches and Schedule for 2025:

Asia Cup Matches of India

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Sep 10

 India vs UAE

 Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

 7:30 PM

Sep 14

 India vs Pakistan

 Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

 7:30 PM

Sep 19

 India vs Oman

 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

 7:30 PM

 

Test Series vs West Indies – October 2025

India will host the West Indies for a short two-match Test series in October.

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Oct 02

1st Test vs West Indies

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

9:30 AM

Oct 10

2nd Test vs West Indies

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

9:30 AM

India’s Tour of Australia: October–November 2025

India will head to Australia for a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return for the ODIs.

ODIs

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Oct 19

1st ODI

Perth Stadium, Perth

9:00 AM

Oct 23

2nd ODI

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

9:00 AM

Oct 25

3rd ODI

SCG, Sydney

9:00 AM

 

T20Is:

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Oct 29

1st T20I

Manuka Oval, Canberra

1:45 PM

Oct 31

2nd T20I

MCG, Melbourne

1:45 PM

Nov 02

3rd T20I

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

1:45 PM

Nov 06

4th T20I

Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast

1:45 PM

Nov 08

5th T20I

The Gabba, Brisbane

1:45 PM

South Africa Tour of India – Nov to Dec 2025

India’s packed season continues with a full-fledged home series against South Africa, featuring Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Tests:

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Nov 14

1st Test

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

9:30 AM

Nov 22

2nd Test

Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati

9:30 AM

ODIs:

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Nov 30

1st ODI

JSCA Stadium, Ranchi

1:30 PM

Dec 03

2nd ODI

Raipur

1:30 PM

Dec 06

3rd ODI

Visakhapatnam

1:30 PM

 

T20Is:

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

Dec 09

1st T20I

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

7:00 PM

Dec 11

2nd T20I

Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

7:00 PM

Dec 14

3rd T20I

Dharamsala

7:00 PM

Dec 17

4th T20I

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

7:00 PM

Dec 19

5th T20I

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

7:00 PM

Get more such updates on Rising Kashmir. Follow us on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.

J&K continues winning streak in Khelo India Beach Games at Diu!
“There is no fear…”: 14-year-old Suryavanshi on his batting approach after historic IPL ton for RR
Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Maharashtra dominates Skating, Army clinches Ice Hockey titles
Kashmir’s Mohsin Khan shines on debut, bags gold for J&K in national power-lifting C’ship
3rd Srinagar District Shooting Ball Championship 2023 concludes at GHSS Khanyar 
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Handicrafts and Handloom Dept to organize Trainee Product Sale in Srinagar Numaish Gah on Aug 7
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Handicrafts and Handloom Dept to organize Trainee Product Sale in Srinagar Numaish Gah on Aug 7
Breaking Kashmir
Deputy Commissioner Ramban holds Public Darbar in Gandari, addresses grievances
SEO Video
Sakeena Itoo visits Ichgam Budgam, offers condolences to bereaved family of electrocution victim
Uncategorized
Farooq Abdullah says PDP betrayed people; 370, 35A safe if Mufti had accepted NC, Congress support
SEO Video