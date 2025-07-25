Tea plantation drive launched in Billawar – a first for J&K

Kathua, July 24: The Agriculture Department Kathua has launched the first-ever tea plantation drive in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at Billawar. As part of this new initiative, over 20,000 tea saplings are being planted in the area.As per a statement issued, MLA Satish Sharma lauded the efforts of the Agriculture Department for initiating such an innovative step in the hilly terrain of Billawar. He observed that the region’s climate and soil conditions—particularly across the Shivalik range—closely resemble those of Palampur, a region renowned for tea cultivation. The saplings for the drive, he informed, have been sourced from Palampur.Sharma appreciated the UT Administration and the Government of India for extending support to developmental initiatives in remote and rural belts. He called for greater community involvement and said, “If this pilot proves successful, more such plantation drives will be taken up across the region.” He also highlighted the relevance of the green initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0”, encouraging every citizen to plant trees in memory and honour of motherhood.