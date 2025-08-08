SEOVideo TASK chief says 60% of tourism season lost post-Pahalgam attack, hopes for revival. Tourism Sector Faced Losses following Pahalgam Terror Attack Last updated: August 8, 2025 6:26 pm RK Online Desk Published: August 8, 2025 Share 0 Min Read SHARE Pear Orchard in full Bloom Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah offer prayers for Shiekh Mohammad Abdullah on his 119 birth anniversary Indian bowler Siraj fined after Lord’s incident on Day 4 Ride with pride , a mesmerizing sight at foreshore Srinagar After 20 years, sole vintage Volkswagen Beetle in J&K has been restored TAGGED:BanLoss of TourismPahalgam attackTourism Sign Up For Daily NewsletterBe keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time. Share This Article Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Copy Link Print Previous Article IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements for Independence Day & upcoming events at PCR Kashmir Next Article “Tianjin summit will be a gathering of friendship”: China welcomes PM Modi for SCO Summit Leave a Comment Leave a Comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Stay Connected1MFollowersLike262kFollowersFollowInstagramFollow234kSubscribersSubscribeGoogle NewsFollowLatest News Rotten Meat Scandal shocks Kashmir: Mirwaiz demands Accountability and Ethical Introspection Breaking Kashmir August 8, 2025 Shubman Gill’s top ODI ranking under threat as Babar Azam returns:WI vs PAK: Pakistan’s probable playing XI for 1st ODI. SEO Sports August 8, 2025 “Tianjin summit will be a gathering of friendship”: China welcomes PM Modi for SCO Summit Breaking World August 8, 2025 IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements for Independence Day & upcoming events at PCR Kashmir Breaking Kashmir August 8, 2025 SearchSearch Recent Posts Rotten Meat Scandal shocks Kashmir: Mirwaiz demands Accountability and Ethical Introspection Shubman Gill’s top ODI ranking under threat as Babar Azam returns:WI vs PAK: Pakistan’s probable playing XI for 1st ODI. “Tianjin summit will be a gathering of friendship”: China welcomes PM Modi for SCO Summit TASK chief says 60% of tourism season lost post-Pahalgam attack, hopes for revival. IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements for Independence Day & upcoming events at PCR Kashmir Recent Comments