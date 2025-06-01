Tarun Chugh spearheads BJP campaign in Ludhiana with a call to expose AAP govt theatrical concoctions 

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday met BJP’s candidate for the upcoming Ludhiana West Bypoll, Jeewan Gupta, and gave a call to the voters to expose the theatrical actions of the AAP government..

Speaking to the media, Chugh said the upcoming bypoll is a litmus test for Punjab, which is currently suffering under AAP’s chaotic and directionless governance. “Punjab is facing a grave law and order crisis and due to complete financial mismanagement, the state is reeling under a debt of more than ₹4 lakh crores,” Chugh said.

He added that Ludhiana, once hailed as the industrial capital of India, is now battling lack of basic infrastructure, a surge in organized crime, and rampant drug abuse. Investors are fleeing to other states, while the youth of Punjab feel betrayed by AAP’s empty promises of jobs and prosperity.

Chugh hit out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, calling him a puppet in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal and his failed, on-bail associates. “Just like the people of Delhi rejected Kejriwal, the people of Punjab will do the same to Bhagwant Mann in 2027,” he said.

Jeewan Gupta, while thanking the party leadership for entrusting him with this opportunity, said he is hopeful and determined. He added that the business community in Punjab is particularly suffering under the Mann regime due to the absence of a clear, consistent industrial policy.

He assured that with public support, he will raise every voice that AAP has silenced in Punjab.