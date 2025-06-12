BreakingNational

Tarun Chugh mourns Ahmedabad Plane Crash, extends condolences to victims' families

Calls It an Unspeakable Tragedy; Praises Emergency Response and Urges Transparent Probe

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh  on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, calling it one of the darkest moments in recent memory.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in this devastating incident.

Chugh said, “It is an unspeakable tragedy. The entire nation mourns the loss of so many precious lives. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families during this painful time.”

He appreciated the swift response of emergency personnel, disaster relief forces, and medical teams who rushed to the site under extreme conditions. Chugh also prayed for strength and peace to the families affected and urged the authorities to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the cause of the accident.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership ensures that every possible support and assistance will reach the victims’ families. he added.

