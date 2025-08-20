Tariq Karra holds telephonic discussion with Rahul Gandhi on Pressing J&K issue 

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday Held a crucial telephonic discussion with Rahul Gandhi on the pressing J&K issue.

In a post on X, Karra wrote, Held a crucial telephonic discussion with Sh. @RahulGandhi ji on the pressing J&K issue and the bill slated for tomorrow. Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji unequivocally assured J&K’s people that the Congress party will accept nothing short of complete statehood restoration.”

“We stand resolute with the people, fiercely committed to restoring their dignity and rights. Any move by the BJP-led govt undermining J&K’s interests will face unrelenting opposition from Congress. The fight for justice and statehood is non-negotiable,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Media coordinator, Dr Audil Farooq today shared a post on X, and said, “The people of Jammu & Kashmir stand firm in their belief that @INCIndia is the only party that can and will restore justice, dignity, and complete Statehood.”

“Under the leadership of Shri Tariq Hameed Karra, the relentless efforts of @INCJammuKashmir through the campaign “Humari Riyasat, Humara Haq” — echoing from the valleys of Kashmir to the streets of New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar — have amplified the people’s voice with unmatched clarity,”the post reads.

“The message is loud and unshakable: the people of J&K will not accept anything less than COMPLETE statehood, justice, dignity, and their rightful rights,”he added.

He further added, “People are confident as Shri @RahulGandhi ji has already given his unequivocal assurance to the people of J&K — and Congress stands by this promise with conviction and commitment,”