BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Tariq Karra holds telephonic discussion with Rahul Gandhi on Pressing J&K issue 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday Held a crucial telephonic discussion with Rahul Gandhi on the pressing J&K issue.

In a post on X, Karra wrote, Held a crucial telephonic discussion with Sh. @RahulGandhi ji on the pressing J&K issue and the bill slated for tomorrow. Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji unequivocally assured J&K’s people that the Congress party will accept nothing short of complete statehood restoration.”

“We stand resolute with the people, fiercely committed to restoring their dignity and rights. Any move by the BJP-led govt undermining J&K’s interests will face unrelenting opposition from Congress. The fight for justice and statehood is non-negotiable,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Media coordinator, Dr Audil Farooq today shared a post on X, and said, “The people of Jammu & Kashmir stand firm in their belief that @INCIndia is the only party that can and will restore justice, dignity, and complete Statehood.”

“Under the leadership of Shri Tariq Hameed Karra, the relentless efforts of @INCJammuKashmir through the campaign “Humari Riyasat, Humara Haq” — echoing from the valleys of Kashmir to the streets of New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar — have amplified the people’s voice with unmatched clarity,”the post reads.

“The message is loud and unshakable: the people of J&K will not accept anything less than COMPLETE statehood, justice, dignity, and their rightful rights,”he added.

He further added, “People are confident as Shri @RahulGandhi ji has already given his unequivocal assurance to the people of J&K — and Congress stands by this promise with conviction and commitment,”

Scientists discover how fungus helps destroy dangerous food toxin
DEO Shopian Appeals Voters to Exercise Their Right to Vote
Pakistan unhappy with Kashmir peace, says BJP’s Altaf Thakur on non-local’s killing in Srinagar
From international champion to changemaker: Tajamul Islam’s inspiring mission to empower Kashmiris through kickboxing
Satish Sharma addresses NTTA’s 8th AGM, HTEACON- 2024 at Srinagar
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article INDIA bloc floor leaders to meet in Rajya Sabha LoP’s office today to formulate strategy on Centre’s Bills
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

INDIA bloc floor leaders to meet in Rajya Sabha LoP’s office today to formulate strategy on Centre’s Bills
Breaking National
Residential Houseboat Gutted in Rajbagh Blaze, Gas Cylinders Explode
Breaking Kashmir
Elder sister booked for murder of minor sibling in Ganderbal
Kashmir
Rotten meat scam: For a change, Kashmir’s voracious meat eaters turn vegetarians
Kashmir