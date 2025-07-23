Tariq Hameed Karra unwell running with high fever in Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra who is currently in Delhi after the protest held at Jantar Mantar for restoration of complete Statehood is running with high fever, chest congestion and choked throat.

According to a statement issued here, Karra who has been spearheading the sustained movement for the last six months for restoration of COMPLETE STATEHOOD across entire J&K and spearheading strong protests at Srinagar, Jammu and Delhi for restoration of complete Statehood to J&K is unwell and has been advised by the Doctors to have complete rest due to which he could not attend the press conference in AICC which was held to brief press and media on Congress Party’s movement on Statehood under the banner, HAMARI RIYASAT HAMARA HAQ.

The entire rank and file of JKPCC prayed for speedy recovery of JKPCC President