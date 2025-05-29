Tanvir urges people to unite to revive tourism in J&K

Srinagar, May 28: National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq on Wednesday commended the “remarkable resilience” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, calling on fellow citizens to unite in support of revitalising tourism in the region.

During a daylong tour of the interiors of Dal Lake, Sadiq engaged with houseboat owners, Shikara operators and local traders. He made several stops to interact with individuals involved in the tourism industry, gathering firsthand insights into their current challenges, the party said in a statement issued here.

Expressing satisfaction over the resurgence of tourists to Dal Lake, he praised the unwavering spirit of the local community. Sadiq assured them that the government is committed to addressing their concerns and will take all necessary measures to restore the flow of visitors to the valley.

Highlighting the tenacity of the Dal Dwellers, the MLA said, “I commend the indomitable spirit of the people of Kashmir and all stakeholders for their unwavering strength. Jammu and Kashmir is steadily progressing towards peace and stability. Our community, not just those directly involved in tourism, is eager to welcome guests from across the nation with open hearts.”

He added, “Tourists are gradually returning, and I sincerely hope and pray that these numbers continue to rise. The situation has stabilised, and it is time for our fellow countrymen to experience the breathtaking beauty and unparalleled hospitality of the valley once again. Now is not the time to abandon the people of Kashmir; the nation must stand with us in a powerful show of solidarity.”

Sadiq also praised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for convening back-to-back cabinet meetings in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, saying the step will significantly boost the confidence of potential visitors to Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Tanvir Sadiq honoured the newly appointed YNC Provincial President, Mir Mushtaq, during a workers’ meeting held in the Dal interiors. He expressed optimism that the party will greatly benefit from Mushtaq’s leadership.