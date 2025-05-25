Tanvir Sadiq rejects reports of Agha Ruhullah walkout as fabricated and baseless

National Conference Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, on Sunday strongly refuted reports suggesting that senior party leader Agha Ruhullah Mehdi walked out of the party’s recent working committee meeting, calling them “fabricated, baseless, and politically motivated.”

Sadiq said that the meeting, chaired by Dr. Farooq Abdullah, was held in a cordial atmosphere and witnessed meaningful participation from all members, including Agha Ruhullah.

“Agha Ruhullah did not stage any walkout. He was present throughout the discussions, and everything transpired in a healthy and respectful environment,” Sadiq said. “He left only after informing both Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, due to a personal emergency involving a sick relative. He took proper permission before exiting the meeting, and this occurred well before any such misleading reports surfaced.”

Sadiq alleged that the rumours were intentionally spread by certain vested interests seeking to create confusion and weaken the party’s image at a critical time, when the NC had taken a firm and united stand on the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and full statehood.

“We passed seven significant resolutions, including one demanding the restoration of Article 370 and full statehood. The entire working committee, including Agha Ruhullah Sahab, unanimously supported these resolutions,” he said. “Some people are clearly unsettled by our unity and clarity of purpose, and are resorting to misinformation to distract the public.”

Sadiq also highlighted the National Conference’s consistent grassroots outreach, referring to the party’s practice of holding cabinet-style meetings across various regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is governance at the doorstep. The National Conference has always remained closely connected with the people—be it in Pahalgam, Gulmarg, or any other region,” he said.

“While other parties remain confined behind closed doors, the NC is actively engaging with the people and passing resolutions aimed at their welfare,” he added.

Tanvir Sadiq urged both the public and the media not to fall prey to “motivated propaganda” and reaffirmed that the National Conference remains united, focused, and firm in its political commitments. (KNS)