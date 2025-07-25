Tanishq hosts styling session featuring Bandita S Patro

Srinagar, July 25: Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, unveiled a unique and exclusive experience for its valued customers — ‘Styling by Bandita’. A thoughtfully crafted styling session designed by celebrated image consultant, Bandita S. Patro offered customized, one-on-one consultations and styling ideas to customers to select jewellery and outfits that truly reflect their personality, occasion, and individual style.

The event was exclusively hosted at Tanishq Showroom at City Walk Mall, MA Road, Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, the styling session brought together the worlds of fashion and intricate Tanishq jewellery in an intimate, personalised format under one roof. The session offered expert styling tips for different occasions, from the wedding look and daytime celebrations to elegant cocktail evenings. Guests were guided on how to pair Tanishq jewellery with outfits in a way that complements their personality, enhances their overall look, and helps boost their confidence. “At Tanishq, we believe today’s modern Indian woman deserves jewellery that doesn’t just accessorise her outfit but amplifies her individuality, her elegance, and her every moment,” the statement revealed.

On the occasion, Tanishq presented a versatile range of collections that cater to every mood and moment. From timeless plain gold pieces to the brilliance of natural diamonds, the session featured standout collections like Élan and Radiance in Rhythm. Élan is crafted for the modern woman who is bold, effortlessly elegant, and unafraid to make a statement. It redefines the delicate balance between intricate artistry and the fearless individuality that today’s woman embodies. Radiance in Rhythm goes beyond mere adornment, it is an expression of her rhythm, her essence. The collection highlights Tanishq’s commitment to craftsmanship with superior natural diamonds, innovative setting styles, and an exquisite mix of gemstones including emeralds, citrine, aquamarine, tsavorite, malachite, tanzanite, and amethyst.

Furthermore, the store also presented stunning jewellery pieces from ‘Rivaah’, a dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq.

Speaking on the occasion, Faizan Ahmed, Area business Manager, Tanishq, said, “We at Tanishq are delighted to curate this exclusive styling session for our customers. At Tanishq, women are at the heart of everything we do. We believe Tanishq jewellery is not just about adornment — it’s about helping women express their individuality with confidence.”