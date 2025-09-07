Tamil Nadu Assistant Professor’s Mortal Remains to be repatriated from Srinagar to Chennai on Monday: JKSA

Follow us on

The mortal remains of Dr. Sagadevan R, an Assistant Professor from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, serving at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, who passed away due to natural causes, will be repatriated to his native state on Monday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said that he had spoken to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, urging their intervention to ensure the dignified transportation of the mortal remains. He also confirmed raising the matter with MPs Manickam Tagore, Karti Chidambaram, BJP State Vice President Khushbu Sundar, and Additional Chief Secretary of the state Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

“All have extended their assurances of full support and assistance. The Governor and Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu have conveyed that efforts are already underway to facilitate the repatriation and airlift of the mortal remains from Srinagar to Chennai at the earliest,” Khuehami said.

The Governor’s Office later informed that transportation arrangements from Chennai Airport, including ambulance services, will be provided by Raj Bhavan. State authorities are in touch with the bereaved family and close colleagues of Dr. Sagadevan to ensure all necessary support is extended.

Khuehami added that all legal and administrative formalities in Srinagar have been completed. “The mortal remains will be airlifted on Monday via an Indigo flight at 11:45 AM, and upon arrival in Chennai, they will be transported to his ancestral home. The last rites will be performed in accordance with family traditions and wishes,” he said.

The Association paid tribute to Dr. Sagadevan, describing him as a dedicated academician, deeply respected for his commitment to students and his contributions to the academic community at NIT Srinagar. “His untimely demise is an irreparable loss not only to his family but also to his colleagues, students, and the institution,” the statement read.

The Jammu and Kashmir expressed its deepest condolences, saying that their thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved family during this difficult time.