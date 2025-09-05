BreakingKashmir

Talk of PSA in Hazratbal controversy adds insult to injury, foolish and unacceptable: Aga Ruhullah

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, Apr 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmiri National Conference party leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi addresses the media after getting the party ticket from the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Member Parliament Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday said that attempts to monumentalise egos inside the revered Hazratbal shrine are not acts of devotion but arrogance, and such moves have deeply hurt public sentiment.

In a post on Social media, Mehdi said that “a sacred place that has stood for centuries needs no one’s nameplate for legitimacy. People were rightly offended by this dangerous attempt to play with religious sensitivities for self-glorification.”

He said that Hazratbal has witnessed reconstructions before, “but never were such means used to claim credit.”

Reacting to reports of discussion around the Public Safety Act (PSA) in this regard, the MP said such measures only add insult to injury.

“Any such step is foolish, unacceptable, and an assault on people’s attachment with their beloved shrine,” Mehdi said, adding that the sanctity of Hazratbal must remain above all forms of political or personal projection.

