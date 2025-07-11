TAD disbursues Rs 4.7 Cr scholarship to 2300 ST students

Srinagar, July 10: Aimed at promoting inclusive education and empowering tribal youth, Tribal Affairs Department today disbursed scholarships amounting to Rs 4.7 Cr to 2,308 Scheduled Tribe (ST) students.According to a statement issued here, under the directions of Tribal Affairs Minister, Javed Ahmed Rana, a total amount of R4,71,61,575/- has been released to support the educational aspirations of meritorious and deserving ST students across Jammu & Kashmir.The decision reflects Omar Abdullah-led Government’s commitment to reducing the financial burden on tribal families and ensuring equitable access to academic opportunities, the statement revealed. On the occasion, Javed Rana emphasised that the JK Government led by Chief Minister Omar Andullah is committed to promoting education and empowering tribal communities in Jammu & Kashmir with the Department of Tribal Affairs dedicatedly working towards the educational, social and economic upliftment of these communities.The disbursed scholarship aims to promote inclusive education, empower tribal youth through education and capacity building and create a robust framework that addresses the educational, social and economic upliftment of the tribal communities in Jammu & Kashmir.Javed Rana has also directed the authorities in the Tribal Affairs Department to initiate immediate steps to bring newly listed communities under the Scheduled Tribe status within the ambit of the scholarship regime of the Department. This will enable eligible students from these communities to avail of the scholarship online, further expanding the reach and impact of this initiative.Statement informed that the Department of Tribal Affairs is working tirelessly to ensure that the benefits of this scheme reach the most deserving students. Proposals have already been submitted to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, to release the balance funds at the earliest and the matter is being actively pursued with the Ministry, informed Director Tribal Affairs J&K, Mumtaz Ali.He said, an additional amount of ₹1.44 crore is expected to be released soon, covering more students.Meanwhile, Javed Rana has also extended his best wishes to the beneficiary students and encouraged them to pursue excellence in their academic journey. He assured continued support from the Government in their future endeavors, emphasising the importance of education in shaping the future of tribal youth.