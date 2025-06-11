Kashmir Tourism

TAAI launches rally for valley to revive Kashmir tourism

Aatif Qayoom
3 Min Read

Srinagar, June 10: In a strong show of solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has launched a nationwide campaign, Rally for Valley, to revive tourism in the Valley after recent security concerns impacted visitor footfall.

Speaking to media from Srinagar, where 75 top travel industry leaders from across the country have gathered, TAAI President Sunil Kumar highlighted the organisation’s commitment to restoring confidence among travelers. “We are here to show the world that Kashmir is safe. Many of us have come with our families. This is our way of leading by example,” Kumar said.

TAAI, which was established in 1951 and now comprises over 2,500 member companies across India, had last held its national convention in Srinagar in 2018. “That convention changed the perception of Jammu and Kashmir in the travel industry. We take pride in having been part of Kashmir’s success story in tourism,” Kumar added.

Following a recent incident in Pahalgam, Kumar said the industry could not remain silent. “There is fear all over the country. Before April, every hotel was full. Today, hotels are empty. I’m staying at the Radisson it has very few rooms booked. The GM of Ramada said they had only 10 rooms booked. That is not right. We are here to address that fear and encourage travelers to return,” he said.

TAAI’s Rally for Valley will be conducted across all 20 chapters of the association, spanning India’s major cities. The campaign aims to restore trust among tourists by promoting Kashmir as a family-friendly and safe destination.

Kumar pointed out that tourism is not merely an industry but a crucial lifeline for the local population. “If there is no tourism, there will be challenges for the people of Kashmir. It impacts their lifestyle and livelihood. Supporting tourism means supporting the citizens of Kashmir,” he said.

Alongside Kumar, leaders like Sameer Bakhtoo, Chairman of TAAI’s J&K Chapter, and Sriram Patel, the association’s Honorary Secretary General from Gujarat, are driving the initiative.

Highlighting the importance of unity across sectors, Kumar urged the media to play a proactive role. “You are leaders in your domain, and we are in ours. Charity begins at home. Together, we must lead by example and tell the world that Kashmir is open and welcoming,” he said.

“Everybody wants a holiday to relax and spend time with family. When tourists sense that calm is disturbed, they turn elsewhere. We want them to return to their original plans and choose Kashmir,” he added.

Concluding on a hopeful note, Kumar said: “We believe the taste of success will bring lasting benefit to the people of Kashmir. This is not just a campaign — it is our responsibility.”

Aatif Qayoom is a Senior Correspondent at Rising Kashmir, covering crime, tourism, sports, and various social issues across Jammu and Kashmir. Known for his accurate and ground-based reporting, he highlights stories that matter to people.
