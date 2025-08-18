‘Symbols of spiritual harmony’ : Farooq Renzushah highlights significance of Takhat-e Sulaiman & Adi Shankaracharya Abode

Srinagar, Aug 17: Dr Farooq Renzushah, Chairman of Kashmir Society International, on Sunday highlighted the profound significance of Takhat-e Sulaiman and the Adi Shankaracharya Abode as timeless symbols of Kashmir’s renaissance and religious harmony.Addressing a gathering of thousands of Tasawuf devotees convened at the sacred mountain of Takhat-e Sulaiman near the UNO office in Srinagar, Dr Renzushah paid heartfelt tributes to Hazrat Mama Kaloo Akhoon, highlighting his contributions to Tasawuf and spiritual unity.“People must protect the great civilisation of Kashmir and refrain from destroying or disintegrating its rich heritage,” he said. This message echoes Hazrat Mamma Kaloo Akhoon’s verses, which advocate the preservation and nurturing of Kashmir’s spiritual and cultural legacy.Renzushah also praised the Akhoon family, specifically Iqbal Kaloo and Parvaiz Kalo, for their efforts in enriching the Tasawuf tradition at this historic mountain.Recalling history, Dr Renzushah said that in the 8th century, when Adi Shankaracharya arrived in Kashmir, he chose this very mountain of Takhat-e Sulaiman as his abode. The revered Lalitadtiya Muktapada built a temple here, which underscores the mountain’s significance as a seat of spiritual unity and dialogue between faiths.The event was graced by renowned Sufi singers Abdul Rashid Hafiz and Kachroo Sahib, distinguished personalities such as Chairman District Development Council G. P. Sufi, Rahim Sahib of the Samaa Cultural Management, anchor Jenab Wasim Sahib, and numerous scholars and spiritual leaders.In recognition of their contributions, Dr Farooq Renzushah and other distinguished guests were honoured with prestigious Tasawuf turbans.