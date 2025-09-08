BreakingSports

Syed Yasir hits stunning hole-in-one at Royal Springs Golf Course

In a remarkable display of skill and precision, Syed Yasir, a prominent and avid golfer in the golfing circles of Jammu and Kashmir, achieved a sensational hole-in-one on the 165-yard Par 3, 16th hole at the prestigious Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) during an early morning round.

Yasir, playing alongside fellow golfers Javed, Umar, and Numan, struck the perfect shot that landed directly in the cup — a feat celebrated by golfers worldwide as one of the rarest and most exciting accomplishments in the sport. This marks Yasir’s second career hole-in-one, underscoring his exceptional talent and consistency on the course.

The Secretary of RSGC, along with all members of the club, extended their warmest congratulations to Yasir on this extraordinary achievement, which has further solidified his reputation in the region’s golfing community.

This memorable moment adds another highlight to the rich history of Royal Springs Golf Course, one of India’s most scenic and challenging courses.

