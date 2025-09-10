Syed Meerak Shah road widening project remains in limbo even after a decade

Follow us on

M Haziq Pandit

Srinagar, Sep 09: More than a decade after it was launched, the ambitious Syed Meerak Shah road widening project remains incomplete, leaving commuters trapped in daily traffic snarls and growing frustration.

The project, initiated in 2009 at an estimated cost of Rs 336.24 crore, was meant to decongest the 10.33-kilometre Dalgate–Zakura stretch — a vital route connecting the city centre to the University of Kashmir, Shahr-e-Khaas, and the Hazratbal shrine. While large portions of the road have been expanded, bottlenecks remain at Saidakadal Bridge, Ashai Bagh, Habbak Crossing, and Zakura Crossing. These unfinished stretches have become chronic choke points, especially during peak hours.

Officials in the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department attribute the delays to a shortage of funds for land acquisition and pending court cases. “We are not abandoning the project, but progress has been slower than expected. Major portions are complete, but some stretches still face bottlenecks due to litigation and limited funds. The department is revising the project’s valuation, and work will resume once funding is secured,” said a senior official.

For commuters, however, patience is running thin. “Every day we get stuck for long hours, particularly near Saidakadal and Habbak. Authorities started this project long ago, but there seems to be no urgency to finish it,” said Aftab Ahmad, a local resident. Imran Bhat, a daily commuter, agreed.

“Traffic has increased significantly over the years. Completion of this road would bring huge relief, but right now navigating it is a nightmare.” Students too feel the brunt of delays. “What was supposed to be a 10–15-minute ride now takes more than half an hour, sometimes even longer. I have to leave home much earlier just to reach classes on time,” said Emad Lone, a student at Kashmir University. Locals are urging authorities to prioritise completing the remaining stretches. “The authorities must focus on finishing the unfinished parts,” said Danish Ahangar. “Otherwise, the entire project is undermined, and even the completed portions serve little purpose.” For now, with no clear timeline in sight, Srinagar’s commuters continue to endure long traffic snarls, waiting for relief from a project once billed as transformative.