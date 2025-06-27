Swift Rescue Operation Saves Sambar Deer Trapped in Canal in J&K’s Udhampur

Udhampur : A Sambar deer was successfully rescued after falling into a canal in Kawa area of Udhampur District. The operation was initiated after the Sarpanch of Kawa reported the incident, alerting authorities about the distressed animal.

Responding swiftly, a joint team comprising officials from the Tandey Control Room, JK State Disaster Response Force (JK SDRF) personnel, and local volunteers rushed to the scene.

Through coordinated efforts and relentless dedication, the team managed to safely extract the deer from the canal. Post-rescue, the animal was carefully examined and found to be in stable condition. Following necessary checks, it was released back into its natural habitat unharmed.

The timely intervention not only ensured the safety of the endangered Sambar deer but also averted a potential tragedy.

Such collaborative efforts highlight the importance of community involvement and swift administrative action in wildlife conservation.