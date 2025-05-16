Swift, coordinated efforts after Pahalgam attack led to killing of 6 terrorists in last 48 hours: Security Forces

The security forces on Friday said that the swift and coordinated response by several security agencies following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack led to elimination of six terrorists in the last over 48 hours in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V K Birdi while addressing a press conference in Awantipora, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that after any terror strike, such operations are critical and the Pahalgam incident triggered an intensified combing and intelligence-led mission across south Kashmir.

“These operations were launched promptly and were based on credible inputs. Cooperation among security agencies and rapid follow-up ensured that terrorists involved were swiftly tracked down and neutralised,” he said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s Victor Force, Major General Dhananjay Joshi said that no matter where terrorists attempt to hide, whether in upper forested regions or in civilian residential areas, they will be tracked and eliminated.

He said that these two operations were different from each other and one in Keller area was in an upper area and it was very challenging given the difficult terrain, while in Tral it was in a residential area and operation was conducted after all civilians were safely evacuated.

“We will not allow terrorists to find safe havens in any part of the Valley. Our commitment is clear—we will go after them wherever they are hiding,” he said.

He added that one of the 6 terrorists neutralised, namely Shahid Kuttay, was involved in two major attacks, including an attack on a German tourist.

Inspector General of CRPF, Mitesh also stressed that these operations would not be possible without the support and cooperation of the local population. He appealed to the public to continue their cooperation and help security forces with timely information.

“Public support is vital for the success of such anti-terror operations. Every piece of information matters. Our aim is not only to neutralise terrorism but also ensure that peace prevails permanently in the region,” he said—(KNO)