Swift Action by Medical Team ensures safe delivery in moving Ambulance in Ganderbal

A 38-year-old woman from Haknar Gund in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district gave birth inside a moving ambulance on Between Thursday and Friday night, thanks to the quick action and calm professionalism of an emergency medical team.

As per Officials, At 5:21 pm, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Sameer Ahmad Khan and ambulance pilot Gulzar Ahmad Kasana were dispatched to attend to Najma Banoo, who had gone into labour. Upon reaching her, the team found she was already in the final stage of childbirth, with the baby crowning.

Realising there was no time to reach a hospital, Khan immediately prepared a delivery kit and performed the procedure in the ambulance. Moments later, a healthy newborn was delivered, receiving an Apgar score of 8 out of 10.

Both mother and baby were stable and had normal vital signs. They were later transferred to the Primary Health Centre in Gund for further care.

The swift action and coordination between Khan and Kasana have drawn praise from locals and health officials, who called the delivery “a testament to dedication and skill under pressure.”