SVAMITVA flagship scheme : DC Kupwara distributes property cards

Kupwara, Aug 22: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse today distributed Property Cards among beneficiaries of tehsil Lalpora under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme, during a function held at the DC Office Complex.According to a statement issued here, DC said that SVAMITVA is a flagship scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj launched in 2021, aimed at bringing transparency in land records, empowering villagers with legal ownership, and enabling them to leverage their property for bank loans and other financial benefits. He added that the initiative will not only help reduce land disputes but also pave the way for planned development in rural areas.DC congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to make productive use of the Property Cards for their socio-economic upliftment. He also directed the Revenue department to expedite the process so that all eligible beneficiaries of the district are covered under the scheme at the earliest.Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Kupwara, Peerzada Mumtaz Ahmad, informed that more than 250 Aabadi Deh villages of the district have been covered under drone survey. He further said that the Revenue department will ensure that Property Cards will be distributed among the beneficiaries across the district after proper verification of land records.