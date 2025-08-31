Sustainable tourism key to Kashmir’s future: CM Omar

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 30: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday commended the HDFC Bank’s substantial growth and its long-term commitment to Jammu and Kashmir.The event, attended by key officials and delegates, highlighted the bank’s role in the region’s economic progress, with a focus on its extensive network of 124 branches and ATMs across both urban and remote areas.Speaking at the HDFC Bank Annual Function held at the SKICC here, Omar Abdullah reflected on the region’s rich tourism legacy, recalling the iconic description of Kashmir as “heaven on earth,” famously inscribed on the walls of the Red Fort centuries ago. He urged visitors to explore beyond Srinagar, stressing that sustainable tourism—defined by repeat visits—is the true measure of success. “Our success will not be measured by bringing you here once, but by ensuring you return,” he said, encouraging delegates to rediscover the region’s beauty and cultural richness.The Chief Minister further highlighted the growing synergy between Jammu & Kashmir and the banking sector, noting that HDFC Bank’s presence in the region represents not only financial success but also a reaffirmation of the trust in the region’s potential. “HDFC Bank’s presence here today is not just a celebration of financial achievement, but a testament to the faith in Jammu and Kashmir’s future,” he remarked.Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to HDFC Bank for choosing Jammu & Kashmir as the venue for its prestigious annual function, emphasizing that such events play a crucial role in strengthening the region’s ties with the banking and business sectors.Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, along with legislators Farooq Ahmad Shah and Tanvir Sadiq, and senior representatives from HDFC Bank, were also present at the event, which attracted delegates from across the country.