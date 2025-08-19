Suspected food poisoning : Over 120 film crew workers hospitalised in Leh

Leh, Aug 18: More than 120 members of a movie crew were hospitalised in Leh after suffering from suspected food poisoning, officials said on Monday.According to officials, the crew members, who were in Leh for a movie shoot, developed symptoms of gastroenteritis, including severe abdominal pain and vomiting, late Sunday evening. “They were immediately shifted to SNM Hospital Leh for treatment. Many have been discharged after receiving proper medical care, while the rest are in stable condition,” an official told Rising Kashmir.Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Leh, Dr Dolma Choskit, confirmed that around 125 crew members fell ill. “The sudden rush created a panic-like situation as attendants crowded the emergency ward. However, doctors from all departments responded swiftly, ensuring timely treatment for the patients,” she said.Hospital authorities said the situation is under control and most patients are recovering well. Medicines and follow-up instructions have been provided to those discharged.Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation to identify the source of the food poisoning.