Suresh Raina likely to appear before ED in connection with betting app case Investigation

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is likely to appear for a statement on Wednesday in the 1xBet case at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi following summons by the agency.

Raina is considered one of the best middle-order batters produced by India and was the first Indian player to have a century across all formats of the game.

In 322 international matches, Raina has scored 7,988 runs at an average of 32.87 and a strike rate of over 92. He scored seven centuries and 48 fifties in 291 innings, with the best score of 120. The left-handed batter won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 with the Men in Blue.

His knocks of 34* against Australia in the 2011 WC quarterfinals and 36* against Pakistan in the semis are two of the most memorable clutch knocks by a middle-order batter on a big stage.

Raina also represented CSK and Gujarat Lions (2016-2017) in the Indian Premier League. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer of all time in league history with 5,528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of over 136.73.

He scored a century and 39 fifties in his IPL career, with the best score of 100*. For his consistency across seasons, he is also known as the ‘Mr IPL’. He has won four IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings

This summons comes after a broader crackdown on illegal betting apps and platforms, many of which have been promoted by celebrities.

On Monday, Actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the ED after he was summoned regarding the alleged online betting games promotion case. Earlier, ED issued a summons notice to the actor for July 23, but due to Daggubati’s prior commitments and shooting schedule, the artist sought time to appear at the Hyderabad Zonal ED office.

Earlier this year, the Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma. The complaint, lodged on March 19 this year, highlights a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

Sharma claims that during a conversation with youth in his community on March 16, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.

According to the complaint, these celebrities are allegedly accepting large sums of money to promote various betting platforms, which encourage users to gamble their hard-earned money. Sarma himself was on the verge of investing in one of these platforms but refrained after his family warned him about the potential financial dangers.

The petition emphasises that these apps and platforms are causing widespread financial harm, particularly among lower and middle-class families who are being lured into the false promise of easy money. The apps often rely on celebrities to build credibility, leading vulnerable individuals to invest substantial amounts of money, only to face financial ruin.

The Telangana police have charged the accused under multiple sections of the TS Gaming Act and the IT Act, including Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, which deals with cheating and identity theft. The FIR also includes sections that address the promotion of illegal betting activities, with the investigation now being handled by Officer G Ramesh Naidu.

“This investigation underscores our commitment to protecting the public from harmful gambling and betting platforms that exploit individuals for financial gain,” said K Kranthi Kumar, Inspector of Police, Police Stations Miyapur. (ANI)