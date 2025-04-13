‘Supreme Courage will be remembered forever’: LG Sinha on Rajouri Liberation Day

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid tributes to the Indian Army Personnel and civilians who laid down their lives for liberation of Rajouri on this day in 1948.

In a post on X, Sinha wrote, “The supreme courage & gallantry of our soldiers will be remembered forever for their valour, dedication to duty & undying love for the motherland.”

“Exemplary devotion to duty & self-sacrifices of soldiers have always protected us in the past and their commitment to the nation’s integrity and sovereignty will continue to do so in the future, he said .

Sinha said, “The nation is grateful to the real heroes for invaluable sacrifices they have made.”