‘Supervisors Supervise’ U-14 District Handball Tournament Organised by YSS Anantnag

Srinagar, June 10: The District Youth Services and Sports Office Anantnag successfully concluded the District Level Inter-Zonal Handball Tournament for Boys and Girls in the U-14 age group at Higher Secondary School, Wanpoh under the supervision of Supervisors appointed by Directorate of Youth Services and Sports J&K. The Boys section of the tournament was inaugurated by Mohammad Abbass Dar, Activity Incharge DYSSO Anantnag, accompanied by Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat in which Six zones from across District Anantnag participated with great zeal and sportsmanship. After a series of competitive matches, Zone Anantnag emerged as the winner, while Zone Srigufwara secured the runner-up position. A total of 72 boys showcased commendable performances, highlighting the budding handball talent in the district.

Simultaneously, the Girls’ section of the Inter-Zonal Handball Tournament was also conducted at the same venue. The tournament was inaugurated by Raja Yaqoob along with Heas of Institution of HSS Wanpoh and other field officials of the department. Zone Srigufwara clinched the winner’s title, while Zone Bijbehara finished as runner-up. A total of 60 girls from five zones actively participated, displaying enthusiasm, team spirit, and athletic excellence. Both tournaments were organized with the prime objective of nurturing sports talent, promoting gender inclusivity, and fostering a spirit of healthy competition among young students across the district.

Adding to the district’s vibrant sports culture, Zone Physical Education Office (ZPEO) Achabal successfully organized the “Run for Unity” and Unity Pledge events at High School Brinty and MS Shelipora. These events, aimed at celebrating national unity, peace, and collective strength, witnessed spirited participation from 85 boys and 65 girls, totalling 150 students from various educational institutions. The Youth Services and Sports Department Anantnag remains committed to organising such meaningful events and it is pertinent to mention that selectors keep vigil eye on talent for future team selection.