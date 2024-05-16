Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar conducts first primary ‘RIRS’ surgery in J&K

Srinagar, May 15: Super Speciality Hospital, Srinagar, an associated hospital of GMC Srinagar has conducted the first Primary Retrograde Intrarenal Surgery (RIRS) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The surgery was conducted by the Department of Urology on a 5-year-old child to treat a 2 cm renal stone using a minimally invasive technique.

Spokesperson GMC Srinagar said RIRS, an advanced endoscopic procedure, allows surgeons to remove kidney stones through natural urinary passage without any external incisions.

“This method utilizes a flexible ureterorenoscope and a laser lithotripsy tool to precisely fragment/dusting and remove the stones. The procedure is renowned for its high success rate and minimal recovery time,” he said.

The patient was admitted in the Urology Department with symptoms of severe abdominal pain and difficulty in urination.

“After thorough diagnostic evaluations, the Urology team identified a large renal stone. Considering the child’s age and stone size, doctors opted for RIRS as the safest and most effective treatment option,” doctors said.

“Performing RIRS on such a young patient presented unique challenges, but our team was well-prepared. The procedure was completed successfully and the patient responded very well. We are proud to have set this precedent in the region,” said Prof. (Dr) Syed Sajjad Nazir, the lead urologist in this case.

Post-surgery, the patient was closely monitored and discharged the next day without any complications. The minimally invasive nature of RIRS ensured that the child experienced minimal discomfort and a swift recovery.

Prof. (Dr.) Nazir the head of the Urology Department said the achievement underscores the commitment to provide cutting-edge medical care. “We are dedicated to advancing urological treatments and improving patient outcomes through innovative techniques like RIRS,” he said.

Principal/Dean, GMC Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Iffat Hassan Shah congratulated the department for achieving this feat. She appreciated the hard work and dedication shown by the department in patient care, world class surgeries and academic zeal.

Prof. Iffat said the latest state of art surgeries are being done in the department with high quality. “This pioneering procedure not only highlights the advanced capabilities of GMC Srinagar’s Super Speciality Hospital but also marks a significant step forward in paediatric urology care within Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.

Medical Superintendent, SSH, Dr. Jehangir Bakhshi said the hospital is a leading healthcare institution committed to providing state-of-the-art medical services.

“With a team of experienced professionals and advanced medical technology, the hospital offers comprehensive care across various specialties. In addition to all adult urological procedures the department of urology is routinely managing paediatric Urolithiasis (Renal ureteric and Bladder calculi) under one roof,” he said.

He said RIRS is a state of art procedure for managing renal stones and the department of urology has done about 1,000 RIRS cases since 2019. These surgeries were done in adult patients (simple as well as complex systems). Doctors said RIRS is comparatively easier in adults due to the adequate caliber ureter as compared to the paediatric age group.

Dr. Tanveer Iqbal, Associate Professor Department of Urology said paediatrics renal calculi were being managed with MiniPCNL and ESWL till now in the department, but PCNL carries the risk of post op bleeding, longer recovery period, and longer period to return to normal activity (as the procedure is Invasive ) than RIRS.

“But RIRS has the advantage of negligible bleeding, faster recovery and lesser time to return to normal activity. This paediatric patient, as being from far off place, was managed with RIRS, was discharged early in normal condition and resumed schooling early,” he said.