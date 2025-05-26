“Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao…varna meri goli to hai hee.”: PM Modi’s stern message to Pakistan

In a strong message to Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the people of the neighbouring country need to realise that such an approach is destroying their children’s future and that if a path of peace is not pursued, India knows how to deal with it.

Addressing a gathering in this border district after unveiling several development projects, PM Modi said the government and military in Pakistan have made terrorism a business — a source of income at the cost of the lives of people of the country and their future.

He said it is up to the people of Pakistan to decide if the path chosen by their government “is the path you want for your future?”

“Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao….warna meri goli to hai hi (live a life of peace and happiness, have your meals…otherwise my bullet is there,” he said.

PM Modi’s remarks came days after India launched Operation Sindoor and effectively repelled subsequent Pakistan aggression and pounded its airbases.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

India and Pakistan have agreed to stop military action following call made by Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

PM Modi also contrasted Pakistan’s economy, which has been seeking IMF bailouts, with that of India which is on course to becoming the third largest economy in the world in the next few years.

“From the sacred land of Kutch, I also want to address the citizens of Pakistan: what have you really gained? Look at the condition you are living in. Ask yourselves — who destroyed your children’s future? It is terrorism,” he said.

PM Modi said Pakistan army runs its own agenda and children of Pakistan must know the truth.

“Your army runs its own agenda. Your government and military have made terrorism a business — a source of income at the cost of your lives and your future. The children of Pakistan must know the truth — that their suffering is the result of a system that fuels terror instead of building a nation. Now, it is up to the people of Pakistan to decide: Is this the path you want for your future?” he asked.

“Pakistan made the mistake of attacking Kutch with drones, as Modi is from Gujarat. But they forgot — this is the land where, in 1971, our brave Nari Shakti built an airstrip in just 72 hours,” PM Modi said.

He said India targeted only the terrorist camps with precision under Opreration Sindoor but Pakistan resorted to aggression.

“Our retaliation was so strong that their airbases are still in ICU… It was the valour and bravery of our forces that Pakistan waved the white flag… We had already told them, our target was your terror infrastructure; all you had to do was stay quiet. Now that you made a mistake, you have to deal with the consequences,” he said. (ANI)