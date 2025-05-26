Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Inaugurates New Office & Joining Program in R S Pura

Jammu, May 26 : Vivek Bali, Party President J&K of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), inaugurated the party’s new office in RS Pura, Jammu, marking a significant milestone in the party’s journey to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Vivek Bali was accompanied by Ashok Kumar Dhar, Migrant Cell Incharge, Jammu & Sunita Raina, Migrant Cell Incharge, Kashmir.

During the inauguration, Vivek Bali emphasized the party’s commitment to serving the people and addressing their pressing issues. He highlighted the party’s focus on youth empowerment, addressing unemployment, and providing opportunities for gainful employment.

Under his leadership, the party aims to bridge the gap between the government and the people, ensuring that the voices of the marginalized are heard and their concerns addressed.

Recently, Vivek Bali organized a joining program, where numerous individuals pledged their support to the party. He welcomed new members into the party fold, emphasizing the party’s commitment to corruption-free governance and pro-people policies.

The party’s agenda is centered around reaching the grassroots level, providing solutions to the problems faced by local communities, and working towards creating a more equitable society. The members who joined were Pastor Mohan Lal former Patwari Sewa Ram other party leaders Ravinder Kumar, Satpaul Motton, Naresh Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Prem Paul, Mantu Kumar, Kuldeep Raj and many more.

SBSP’s vision for the party is built on the principles of inclusivity, empathy, and service, with a commitment to serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir without any bias. Bali said, “Today marks a new chapter in our journey to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We are committed to working tirelessly to address the concerns of our communities and provide them with the support they need to thrive.”

Let’s work together to build a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir!