Sufficient stocks of essential commodities available in District Poonch

RK Online Desk
POONCH, MAY 13: The District Administration Poonch today said that all essential services, including healthcare and supplies are functioning smoothly and that the needs of residents are being met efficiently.

“Hospitals across the district are fully operational with sufficient stocks of essential medicines and drugs. Ambulance services are readily available to ensure timely medical support. Banking services are functioning seamlessly, with all ATMs having sufficient cash to meet public needs” the District administration authorities said.

Regarding stock and supply position of essentials, the authorities said that, there is adequate availability of all necessary commodities in the district, including food grains, petrol, diesel, and LPG. “The supply chain is stable, and no shortages have been reported from any region” they added.

It was further informed that the Power and Water Supply departments have successfully restored major supply lines. Regular electricity and clean drinking water are being provided, with prompt resumption of services in previously affected areas, the stakeholder officers said.

The Deputy Commissioner Poonch Vikas Kundal assured the public that the administration is fully committed to the welfare of the residents adding that the departments are working in close coordination to ensure uninterrupted support and assistance.

Meanwhile, the Revenue authorities have started assessing damages and losses in the cross border shelling affected areas. “Based on these assessments, appropriate relief measures will be provided to support impacted families” the authorities assured.

The District Administration has appealed to all residents to stay calm, adhere to official advisories and contact the helpline numbers – District Emergency Operation Cell (DEOC) Poonch: 01965-220888, Joint Control Room (PCR): 9086253188 / 01965-220258, for any assistance.

