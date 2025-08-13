Successful ShriAmarnathjiYatra defies enemy designs: LG

Srinagar, Aug 12:Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today honored officers of the ShriAmarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), civil and police administration, Army, CAPFs, BRO, medical professionals, NGOs, service providers, volunteers and all stakeholders for their crucial role in the successful and peaceful execution of the ShriAmarnathJi Yatra‑2025.

At a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan Auditorium, the LG commended the people of Jammu & Kashmir for ensuring that the pilgrimage became a deeply enriching spiritual experience for the visiting devotees.

“More than 4.14 lakh pilgrims from across the country and globe paid obeisance to Baba Barfani. Their devotion and the smooth conduct of the Yatra stood as a fitting rebuttal to those who sought to destabilize peace in J&K,” Sinha asserted.

He offered special thanks to sanitation workers, Swachhagrahis, volunteers, ponywalas, pithuwalas, disaster response teams, security forces, media personnel, and intelligence agencies for their unrelenting efforts. The LG praised their teamwork and dedication, describing the Yatra as a “safe, hassle-free and spiritually memorable journey” that will be remembered for years to come.

Describing the Yatra as a “confluence of humanity and faith,” he added:“Every pilgrim returning from this sacred journey has become a brand ambassador for Jammu and Kashmir.”

The LG urged officials to learn from thisyear’s experience and prioritise improvements to further enhance future pilgrim experience. He also expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its consistent support in facilitating the pilgrimage.

Paying homage to innocent civilians killed in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, the LG underscored the Yatra’s deeper significance in affirming peace and resilience.

This year’s pilgrimage witnessed numerous ground-breaking enhancements in healthcare, safety, and logistics. Two 100-bed hospitals were set up at base camps, supported by 1,222 medical professionals, while over 90 health centres, 560 clinical beds, and 26 oxygen booths were deployed along the Yatra route. A fleet of 45 ambulances, including 9 critical-care units, catered to emergencies, and real‑time health screenings significantly reduced natural deaths by 9%.

For the first time, emergency communication systems were installed at seven pivotal points on the route, swiftly addressing approximately 100 distress calls. A pre-paid service system for palanquins and ponies, used by 1.84 lakh pilgrims, improved affordability, transparency, and grievance resolution.

In an environmental effort, SASB and the Rural Sanitation Department implemented a zero‑landfill policy, installing 7,000 toilets and engaging 6,500 Swachhagrahis to maintain hygiene and cleanliness.

Between 2022 and 2024, both the Baltal and Chandanwari routes were widened to 12 feet, complemented by safety railings, regular inspections, and maintenance.

A suite of technology interventions ensured enhanced security and monitoring, including: RFID tracking for pilgrims and service providers,24×7 live feed surveillance, PTZ and head‑count cameras, and RFID readers, Grid‑based electricity and optical fibre cables for uninterrupted power and connectivity and a wireless intranet network for operational monitoring

Furthermore, new YatriNiwas facilities were inaugurated at PanthaChowk (Srinagar) and Baltal (Ganderbal) for better accommodation of pilgrims.

The felicitation ceremony was graced by key dignitaries, including Chief Secretary AtalDulloo, DGPNalinPrabhat, Lt GenPrashantSrivastava (GOC 15 Corps), andDr Mandeep K. Bhandari (CEO, SASB), along with senior officials representing the civil administration, police, CAPFs, and other departments.

Ordered improvements and collaborative efforts during Yatra‑2025 underscore how faith, perseverance, and innovation combined to make the pilgrimage a reaffirmation of peace in Jammu & Kashmir.