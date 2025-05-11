Subedar Major Pawan Kumar killed in action during heavy cross-border firing by Pakistan in Rajouri

Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, an Indian Army soldier from Shahpur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, was killed in the line of duty during heavy cross-border firing by Pakistan in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The body of the jawan reached his native village in Shahpur on Sunday, following which the last rites were performed with military honours.

The ceasefire violation occurred during the early hours of May 9, when Pakistani troops launched unprovoked firing at Indian forward posts.

Deployed with the 25 Punjab Regiment, Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, who was deployed at the frontline, was fatally injured while retaliating.

Indian troops gave a fitting reply to the ceasefire violation, but in the line of duty, Subedar Major Pawan Kumar suffered critical injuries and succumbed while defending the nation.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the demise of fallen soldier Subedar Major Pawan Kumar.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that Subedar Major Pawan Kumar has made his supreme sacrifice for upholding the unity and sovereignty of the country and will be remembered by the people forever.

He said that the state government stands in solidarity with the affected family in this hour of grief and will also extend all possible assistance.

He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Himachal Leder of Opposition Jairam Thakur also saluted Subedar Major Pawan Kumar’s supreme sacrifice and said, “The brave Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of Shahpur in Himachal Pradesh was killed in the firing by Pakistan. My condolences are with the family. May God give a place in his feet to the soul and strength to the family members.”

Indian Armed Forces’ launch of Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (Pok).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Following India’s operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.

Areas across the border were set up on high alert, and there were blackouts whenever attacks from Pakistan took place.

Both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10 when US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social, announced a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India’s air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding that had arrived earlier today and that India takes “very serious note of these violations.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Sunday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and tri-services chiefs at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present at the meeting. (ANI)