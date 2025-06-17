Students being evacuated from most danger areas: CM Omar on Kashmiris in Iran

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday said that the government is in close contact with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to evacuate the stranded Kashmiri students in Iran.

Omar Abdullah also said that the process of evacuation is going on and the students are being shifted and relocated to Armenia.

“I am in close contact with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. I spoke to him and he assured me that the first priority of the Centre will be to relocate the Indian students from the danger areas like Tehran Ifshan.”

“Earlier, we were trying to relocate the students to Kom but now we are taking the students through Armenia through roads because the airports and ports have been shut in Iran. After reaching Armenia, we will bring them home safely,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that around 90 Kashmiri students studying in Iran reached Armenia and expected to board a flight to New Delhi tomorrow.

Iran and Israel are engaged in a military conflict for the last five days after Israel launched air strikes in Tehran last week. Iran retaliated with barrage of missile strikes on Tel Aviv and other military locations including sensitive areas in various parts of Israel.

The Indian embassy in Iran earlier advised all Indian nationals and PIOs, who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, to move to a safe location outside the city—(KNO)