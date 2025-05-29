Student Players Shine as YSS Department Wrap Thrilling Inter-Zonal Competitions

Jammu May 28: The Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) J&K, Wednesday concluded the exhilarating Inter-Zonal District Level competitions across multiple sports disciplines, witnessing outstanding performances from young athletes. The events, held at various venues including MA Stadium Jammu and Parade Ground, showcased the immense talent and competitive spirit of participants from Government and private schools across the district.

In a gripping finale at MA Stadium, Zone Gandhi Nagar emerged victorious in the Badminton U-14 Girls category, defeating Zone Jammu with a dominant 2-0 sets win. Meanwhile, at Parade Ground, Zone Gandhi Nagar continued their winning streak by clinching both the U-14 and U-17 Boys Football titles, overcoming Zone Jammu 1-0 and Zone Satwari 3-0 respectively.

The competitions were conducted under the esteemed patronage of Rajinder Singh Tara, Director General, YS&S J&K, who emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent. “These events serve as an attestation to the dedication and potential of our youth. Sports not only foster physical fitness but also instil discipline, teamwork, and perseverance qualities essential for holistic development,” said DG YSS. He was accompanied by Deputy Director Central of the Department Jatinder Mishra.

Over 500 enthusiastic students participated in the day-long events, which included Kabaddi, Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Yoga, and Gymnastics. The competitions aimed to identify and promote exceptional talent for higher-level tournaments. Sukhdev Raj Sharma, DYSSO Jammu, lauded the participants for their spirited performances and encouraged them to actively engage in sports for a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

The technical execution of the events was overseen by a team of experts including Harvinder Kour, Usha Fotedar, Ram Murti, Auinash Kumari, Jatinder Kour, Dinesh Kumar, Joginder Singh, Nirmal Singh PEL, Ajay Kumar PEM, Yash Paul Sharma and other dedicated officials. Today’s Highlights: Kabaddi U-17 Boys: Cluster Zones Akhnoor, Jourian, Khour and Chowki Choura triumphed over Jammu, Dansal, Marh and Bhalwal with a score of 56-40. Volleyball U-14 Girls: Zone Satwari, Gandhi Nagar and Miran Sahib secured a thrilling 2-1 victory against Zone Akhnoor, Jourian, Khour and Chowki Choura.

Yoga U-14 Girls: Sadhya claimed 1st place, followed by Nidhya (2nd) and Kabit (3rd). Kabaddi U-17 Boys (Cluster): Zone Satwari, Gandhi Nagar and Miran Sahib dominated with a 52-26 win over Jammu, Dansal, Marh and Bhalwal. Volleyball U-17 Boys: Zone Akhnoor, Jourian, Khour & Chowki Choura outplayed their opponents 2-0. Kho-Kho U-14 Boys: Cluster Zone Jammu, Dansal, Marh & Bhalwal won 12-06 against Satwari, Gandhi Nagar and Miran Sahib. Gymnastics: Trishiva Proch (U-14 Boys) and Kevya Sarmal (U-17 Boys) secured top honors in their respective categories.