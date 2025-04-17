Strong winds, rain cause widespread damage in Jammu

A sudden spell of strong winds and rain wreaked havoc across parts of Jammu and Udhampur on Wednesday evening, leading to structural damage, uprooted trees, and disruptions in road connectivity and power supply.

In Jammu, a section of the boundary wall of the Civil Secretariat collapsed due to intense winds, bringing down barbed wire with it.

Several parked vehicles were damaged by the falling debris. A JCB machine was deployed to clear the rubble and restore access to the area.

Udhampur district also witnessed widespread damage as multiple trees were uprooted, severely disrupting traffic movement. Roads in many areas of the district were blocked and power outages were also reported across several areas.

Former Sarpanch of Sateni Panchayat in Udhampur, Parshottam Gupta, confirmed extensive damage in his area. “I have inspected my Panchayat, and there were several trees uprooted. The traffic and electricity have been affected in the area… After 4-5 years, such strong winds have affected the area… We will be able to assess the damage tomorrow morning,” he said.

Authorities are expected to carry out a full damage assessment by Thursday morning, with disaster response teams working to restore essential services and ensure road clearance in affected areas. (ANI)