Streamlined justice for terror victims in J&K: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 22: In a major step towards providing institutionalized support to the victims of terrorism, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched a dedicated online portal for the families affected by terrorism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative aims to streamline and accelerate the delivery of relief, ex-gratia compensation, and compassionate appointments to eligible individuals who have suffered due to terrorism in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said the initiative marks a vital step in ensuring timely assistance and justice to the affected families. The web portal, developed by the Home Department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), will act as a centralized platform for capturing and maintaining detailed, district-wise data of terrorism-affected families across Jammu and Kashmir. It will also document any instances of property encroachment concerning the victims or their next of kin (NoKs).

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the system is designed to ensure that no legitimate case goes unaddressed. Through this platform, the administration aims to eliminate duplicate or fraudulent claims and ensure that genuine beneficiaries receive the support they are entitled to. Financial assistance, employment on compassionate grounds, and other forms of relief will now be processed more efficiently through this streamlined mechanism.

To further aid the process, toll-free helpline numbers have been established in the offices of the Divisional Commissioners in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Citizens can now report overlooked or pending claims by calling 0191-2478995 for Jammu or 0194-2487777 for Kashmir. These helplines are managed by dedicated control rooms staffed with trained personnel and are fully integrated with the centralised application. This ensures that every grievance or query is properly registered and addressed in a time-bound manner.

In addition to the portal and helplines, the administration has also set up Special Monitoring Cells in the offices of the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police. These cells will oversee regular reviews of both pending and resolved cases, identify bottlenecks, and coordinate with relevant departments to ensure swift and just resolution of all grievances. The Lieutenant Governor is personally monitoring the overall redressal process to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely delivery of benefits to the affected families.

Present during the launch—either in person or via virtual mode—were Chief Secretary AtalDulloo, Director General of Police NalinPrabhat, Principal Secretary (Home Department) ChandrakerBharti, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Dr.Mandeep K. Bhandari, Commissioner Secretary GAD M. Raju, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi, IGP Jammu BhimSenTuti, and SIO NIC S. Jaskaran Singh Modi.