Stray dogs kill dozen sheep in Wussan 

Locals blame nearby dumping site

Ganderbal, June 03: Panic gripped the Chinner area of Wussan in Ganderbal district after a nomad family lost over a dozen sheep in a stray dog attack on Tuesday. The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who blame an unattended garbage dumping site for attracting large numbers of stray dogs to the area.

 

According to residents, a segregation shed—meant for waste management—has turned into a full-scale dumping yard where waste is often left unmanaged. “Stray dogs are always present near the site due to the garbage. We have to walk past it every day, and it’s becoming increasingly dangerous,” said a local resident.

 

The nomadic family, currently settled in the area with their livestock, woke up to find several of their sheep mauled to death. “We lost over a dozen sheep in a matter of minutes. These animals are our only source of livelihood,” one family member said in anguish.

 

Locals said that repeated pleas to authorities have fallen on deaf ears. “We have approached the Concerned authorities several times, requesting the removal of the garbage and proper management of the site, but not a single step has been taken so far,” another resident lamented.

 

Residents have now urged higher authorities to intervene immediately. “This is not just a threat to livestock but to human lives as well. Children and elderly people pass through this area daily. The dumping site must be cleared before it leads to more tragedies,” locals demanded.

 

The affected family and area residents have appealed to the district administration to look into the matter urgently and take effective steps to curb the menace of stray dogs in the locality.

 

