Stranded tribal families rescued in Marwah  

Kishtwar, Sept 07: Following the recent spell of heavy rains, all wooden bridges in the Faridabad area of Marwah were washed away, leaving several tribal families (Bakarwals) stranded after spending the summer months in the region.

With no route available to return, the families made urgent appeals for assistance.

Responding promptly to the situation and on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, the Forest Department team led by DFO Marwah, Vishal Chaudhary swung into action.

A temporary wooden bridge was swiftly constructed, restoring vital connectivity and enabling the safe return of the stranded families.

The tribal community thanked the district administration and the Forest Department for their timely action, which enabled them to return to their respective destinations.

The DC affirmed that the administration remains dedicated to extending timely assistance to the needy and assured that every possible support would be provided by the district administration to those in distress.